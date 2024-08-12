Comerica Bank Acquires 2,210 Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 401,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

ICOW opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

