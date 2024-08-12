Comerica Bank Buys 652 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock opened at $97.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.