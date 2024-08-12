Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HNI were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HNI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $221,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $317,624.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,418. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. HNI Co. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

