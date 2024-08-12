Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Stock Down 1.0 %

PRK stock opened at $159.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $190.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.01.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Park National

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

