Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

