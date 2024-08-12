Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.