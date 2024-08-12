Comerica Bank Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 575,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 844.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.25 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

