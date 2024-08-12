Comerica Bank Has $848,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,522,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 856,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 195,838 shares during the period. RPO LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. RPO LLC now owns 268,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 151,826 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BOE opened at $10.81 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.