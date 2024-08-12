Comerica Bank Has $892,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 379.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

