Comerica Bank Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

