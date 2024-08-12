Comerica Bank Has $969,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Perficient by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,266 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Perficient by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth $2,886,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.