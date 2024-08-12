Comerica Bank Has $974,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

