Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

