Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2,582.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,977 shares of company stock worth $17,622,599. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

