Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,834.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at $119,834.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $494,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

