Comerica Bank Sells 1,467 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 889.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

