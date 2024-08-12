Comerica Bank Sells 2,460 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,784,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

