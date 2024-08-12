Comerica Bank Sells 2,854 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 746,178 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,504,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after purchasing an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,525,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $23.20 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

