Comerica Bank Sells 31,491 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 420,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 2,114,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after buying an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

LUMN opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

