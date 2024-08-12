Comerica Bank Sells 32,908 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.37 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PDCO

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.