Comerica Bank Sells 3,449 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Capital Bancorp worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNK opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

