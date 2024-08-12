Comerica Bank Sells 4,345 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMI opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

