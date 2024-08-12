Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

