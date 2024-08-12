Community Health Systems’ (CYH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,534. The company has a market capitalization of $621.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

