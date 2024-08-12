Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $151.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $155.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

