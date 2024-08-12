CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

