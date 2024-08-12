Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

ED stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

