Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $241.41 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.24.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

