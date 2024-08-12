Contrasting Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and CD Projekt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40 CD Projekt 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skillz and CD Projekt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.31%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than CD Projekt.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and CD Projekt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $150.11 million 0.87 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.19 CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CD Projekt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats CD Projekt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt S.A., together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077. The company also distributes videogames through GOG.com distribution platform and the GOG GALAXY application, as well as online channels. In addition, it exports its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. CD Projekt S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

