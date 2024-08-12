ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Up 5,662.5% in July

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 5,662.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.78 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
