Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.17 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.46 million, a PE ratio of -417.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.