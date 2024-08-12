Cormark Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$86.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

