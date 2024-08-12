Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Up 7.3%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). 1,007,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 916,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.78 ($0.07).

Cornish Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £33.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.22.

About Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

