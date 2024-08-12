Craig Hallum Boosts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $37.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

