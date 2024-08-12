Craig Hallum Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $6.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fastly

Fastly Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 2,182,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $817.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastly by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.