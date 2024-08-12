Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Stock Down 7.6 %

Creative Realities stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

