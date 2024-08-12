Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.56 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

