CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $110.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. CRH has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,782,000 after buying an additional 91,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after buying an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CRH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

