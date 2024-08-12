Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $110.64 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

