CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $273.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

