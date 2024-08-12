CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $273.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

