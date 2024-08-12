Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.59. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYCC. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

