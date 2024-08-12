Czech National Bank Acquires 3,314 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $241.60. The stock had a trading volume of 287,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,140. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.34. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

