Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.88. 367,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.