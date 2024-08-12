Czech National Bank Buys 21,438 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,318 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

