Czech National Bank Buys 3,096 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.04. The company had a trading volume of 131,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

