Czech National Bank Buys 5,062 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $203.90. The stock had a trading volume of 922,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

