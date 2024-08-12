Czech National Bank Buys 5,273 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.85. 146,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,527. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

