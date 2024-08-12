Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $141,336,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after buying an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCO stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.01. 197,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.43 and its 200 day moving average is $404.51. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $465.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.