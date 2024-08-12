Czech National Bank Has $13.05 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Target stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,809. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

